Va. skydiver hospitalized after landing on aircraft hangar

Va. skydiver hospitalized after landing on aircraft hangar
Suffolk's fire and rescue team uses a ladder truck to assist a skydiver who landed on an aircraft hangar. (Source: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)
By Hannah Eason | May 8, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 3:45 PM

SUFFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after a skydiving accident ended on top of an aircraft hanger, according to a release from Suffolk police.

The release states the skydiver was seriously injured when she landed on top of the hangar on Saturday morning.

Officials from Suffolk’s fire and police force responded to the Suffolk Executive Airport after 11:27 a.m. on Saturday. Personnel used a ladder truck to reach the skydiver.

Police say the woman received emergency treatment and was sent to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.