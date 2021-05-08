Va. skydiver hospitalized after landing on aircraft hangar

SUFFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after a skydiving accident ended on top of an aircraft hanger, according to a release from Suffolk police.
The release states the skydiver was seriously injured when she landed on top of the hangar on Saturday morning.
Officials from Suffolk’s fire and police force responded to the Suffolk Executive Airport after 11:27 a.m. on Saturday. Personnel used a ladder truck to reach the skydiver.
Police say the woman received emergency treatment and was sent to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
