Thousands cast ballots in Virginia’s GOP convention

CHESTERFIELD Va. (WWBT) - For several hours Saturday, hundreds of voters spilled into the parking lot of the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center to cast their ballot for the 2021 Virginia GOP Convention.
In total, there were 39 drive-thru voting sites across the commonwealth where delegates decided who will be the faces the Republican ticket come November.
Rick Michael, chairman of Chesterfield County Republican Committee, managed the technical center site designated for voters in Richmond and Chesterfield.
“Deciding who will be on the ballot in November for the Republican process is extremely important because, at the end of the day, it’s pretty much down to just two candidates. They have a choice between a Democratic candidate and a Republican candidate,” Michael said. “They’ve had democratic policies in place for some time now, and a lot of people are looking for a change.”
Voters ranked each candidate for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Delegates ranked candidates with one being the top choice and seven being the bottom.
“As far as the process was concerned, we were trying to make it as smooth and safe and of the highest integrity possible,” Michael said.
Governor candidates:
- Glenn A. Youngkin
- Amanda Freeman Chase
- M. Kirkland “Kirk” Cox
- Peter Doran
- Sergio De La Pena
- Peter A. “Pete” Snyder
- Octavia L. Johnson
Lt. Governor candidates:
- Lance R. Allen
- Timothy D. “Tim” Hugo
- Maeve T. Rigler
- Glenn R. Davis, Jr.
- Puneet Ahluwalia
- Winsome E. Sears
Attorney General candidates:
- C. L. “Chuck” Smith, Jr.
- Jason S. Miyares
- Jack White
- Leslie Haley
The University of Virginia Center for Politics’ Executive Director, Larry Sabato, said whichever GOP candidates come out on top will have an uphill battle in November.
“What the Republicans are trying to do is to nominate somebody who can actually win a general election in a state where Democrats have won every significant election for over a decade,” Sabato said. “That’s going to be tough to do.”
About 54,000 delegates were expected to vote in Saturday’s convention.
Based on the numbers, Michael says he’s confident Republican voters will come out in full force on election day.
“I think that the voters of the commonwealth have seen what has occurred in the last year or two and I think many of them want to make sure that we have security that we have an opportunity to have businesses,” Michael said. “Their willingness to come out today shows that they will be there in November to vote for the GOP.”
Ballots are now on their way to Richmond where they’ll be counted by hand starting Sunday, meaning it likely won’t know which candidates came out on top until next week.
