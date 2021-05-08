Here are the top baby names for 2020

(WWBT) - The Social Security Administration released its list of most popular baby names after an unprecedented year of pandemic restrictions and birth rate declines.
The administration outlined the new data in a release on Friday. At the time of birth, parents include the baby’s name when applying for a Social Security card, thus creating a database of popular baby names.
The administration found the top three names for both boys and girls remained the same. For girls, Olivia, Emma and Ava topped the list. Top names Liam, Noah and Oliver also carried over from 2019.
Out of both lists, only two names changed from 2019. Henry and Alexander edged out Mason and Ethan. The administration noted Henry is steadily rising in popularity after last appearing in a top-10 spot in 1910.
The administration also tracks the effect of pop culture on naming trends, noting the fastest rising names in 2020. For boys: Zyair, Jaxtyn, Jakobe, Kylo and Aziel. For girls: Avayah, Denisse, Jianna, Capri and Rosalia.
Top list for boys:
1. Liam
2. Noah
3. Oliver
4. Elijah
5. William
6. James
7. Benjamin
8. Lucas
9. Henry
10. Alexander
Top list for girls:
1. Olivia
2. Emma
3. Ava
4. Charlotte
5. Sophia
6. Amelia
7. Isabella
8. Mia
9. Evelyn
10. Harper
The administration tracks naming trends by state with 2020 data becoming available on May 13. For now, you can look at naming popularity for Virginia in 2019 at this link. To track the popularity of any name dating back to 1879, click here.
