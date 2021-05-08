Henrico police investigating reports of vehicle shot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating reports of a vehicle being struck by a bullet near Nine Mile Road.
Police responded to the 200 block of Newbridge Circle, near Nine Mile Road and the Coventry Gardens Apartments around 1:25 p.m. on Saturday.
Officials say no injuries have been reported, but police received reports of a vehicle being struck.
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-501-500 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.