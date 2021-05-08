Henrico police investigating reports of vehicle shot

Henrico police investigating reports of vehicle shot
Henrico police are investigating reports of shots fired on Newbridge Road. (Source: Storyblocks)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 8, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 3:04 PM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating reports of a vehicle being struck by a bullet near Nine Mile Road.

Police responded to the 200 block of Newbridge Circle, near Nine Mile Road and the Coventry Gardens Apartments around 1:25 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say no injuries have been reported, but police received reports of a vehicle being struck.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-501-500 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.