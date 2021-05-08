Henrico offering $10 rabies shots during pet clinic

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Pet owners in the Henrico area can vaccinate their animals against rabies during a clinic on May 15.
Owners must register and pay at the cashier’s office in the Henrico administration building before seeing the vet, who will be located on the first floor of the adjacent parking deck.
Visitors will have their temperature checked and must wear a face covering.
Each vaccine is $10 and includes a rabies tag and certificate. Fees must be paid in cash.
Henrico dog licenses will be available for $10. Licenses are valid for the life of the animal while the owner lives in Henrico and its rabies vaccinations are kept current. Officers will be available to discuss license and vaccination requirements.
Pets from all localities are welcome and cats must be in carriers.
