Hanover sheriff’s office prepares for Nat’l Night Out

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for its highly-ranked National Night Out program.
The annual event, slated for Tuesday, Aug. 3, encourages community members to strengthen their relationships with fellow neighbors and law enforcement partners.
“The goal is to heighten crime-prevention awareness, build support and participation in local anticrime programs, and most importantly, send a message that our neighborhoods are organized and fighting back,” stated a release from Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
In 2020, Hanover’s event ranked No. 1 in Virginia and No. 7 in the nation’s communities of a similar size.
If your community is planning an event for National Night Out, or you’d like to know more about Hanover’s program, contact Deputy Russ Beltran at 804-365-7116 or by email at nationalnightout@hanovercounty.gov by July 9.
