Forecast: Mild weekend ahead of Monday rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - No signs of big heat any time soon. Next best chance for rain will be Monday.
SATURDAY: Spotty morning shower then turning mostly sunny and breezy. NW wind 15-25mph. High in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Morning showers then turning partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)
