Forecast: Mild weekend ahead of Monday rain

Staying cool and breezy both Saturday and Sunday

By Sophia Armata | May 8, 2021 at 5:24 AM EDT - Updated May 8 at 5:24 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - No signs of big heat any time soon. Next best chance for rain will be Monday.

SATURDAY: Spotty morning shower then turning mostly sunny and breezy. NW wind 15-25mph. High in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

FRIDAY: Morning showers then turning partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.