Chesterfield hosting 2 Pre-K registration events

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Families in Chesterfield County can register their children for prekindergarten during two application events next week.
The events are slated for May 17-18 from 4-7 p.m. in the Early Childhood Welcome Center at 10045 Courthouse Road.
Parents must bring all required documentation, including a picture ID, the child’s birth certificate, proof of income and residency documentation, such as a water bill.
Pre-K is a full-day program that follows Chesterfield County’s school calendar and hours. The program aims to provide education for four-year-old children in need, determined by economic needs and factors that may impact a child’s kindergarten readiness.
Applications will be only accepted for the following elementary schools: Bensley, Bellwood, Beulah, Bon Air, CC Wells, Chalkley, Crenshaw, Crestwood, Curtis, AM Davis, E. Scott, Ecoff, Enon, Ettrick, Gates, Falling Creek, Hening, Hopkins, Jacobs, M. Christian, Matoaca, Providence, Reams and Salem Church.
Spanish-speaking staff will be available at the events. For more information, visit this website or call 804-706-6061.
