Woman with loaded gun at Richmond airport says she forgot it was with her

Woman with loaded gun at Richmond airport says she forgot it was with her
A Richmond area woman faces a federal fine after being caught with a loaded gun at the Richmond International Airport. (Source: TSA)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 7, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT - Updated May 7 at 1:37 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond area woman faces a federal fine after being caught with a loaded gun at the Richmond International Airport.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), a woman had a .38 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets in her carry-on luggage. She told officials she forgot the gun was with her.

The woman was cited by the police and also faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.