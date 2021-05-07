2021 Virginia GOP Convention: What you need to know

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Delegates will choose a nominee for the Republican candidate for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general at the 2021 Virginia GOP Convention on May 8.
There will be more than 30 polling locations across Virginia on Saturday, but only those who have pre-registered as a delegate can go and vote. Even if you can’t vote, here’s everything you need to know about the convention and process.
The convention will be on May 8, 2021, at 39 locations across the state. The convention runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but if you are still in line, you can cast a ballot. To find your polling location, click here.
Governor
- Glenn A. Youngkin
- Amanda Freeman Chase
- M. Kirkland “Kirk” Cox
- Peter Doran
- Sergio De La Pena
- Peter A. “Pete” Snyder
- Octavia L. Johnson
Lt. Governor
- Lance R. Allen
- Timothy D. “Tim” Hugo
- Maeve T. Rigler
- Glenn R. Davis, Jr.
- Puneet Ahluwalia
- Winsome E. Sears
Attorney General
- C. L. “Chuck” Smith, Jr.
- Jason S. Miyares
- Jack White
- Leslie Haley
You can learn more about the candidates by clicking, HERE.
Virginia GOP Chairman Rich Anderson says voters will rank each candidate. So, for example, voters would rank the governor candidates one through seven, with one being the top choice and seven being the bottom.
Anderson says candidates must get 50 percent or more to get the nomination. If not, they will be recompile based on rankings.
The ballot counting process will begin on Sunday and be counted by hand. Officials expect the counting to be done Monday or Tuesday.
Out-of-state teams will oversee the counting, along with members from each campaign. Cameras will also roll 24/7 for people to watch.
For more information on the convention, click here.
