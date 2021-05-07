Teen, woman dead after car strikes trees, overturns

LANCASTER Co., Va. (WWBT) - A teenager and woman were killed after a vehicle hit a tree and overturned.
Virginia State Police were called shortly after 11 a.m. on May 6 to a crash on Good Luck Road, east of Hillcrest Lane, in Lancaster County.
Police said a Chevrolet Cavalier was headed east on Good Luck Road when it crossed the centerline. The car then went off the road, struck several trees and overturned.
The driver, a 17-year-old girl, died at the scene. A backseat passenger, Clayresha P Chewning, 20, of Kilmarnock, also died at the scene.
A 17-year-old passenger in the front seat was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.