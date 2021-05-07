Spring cleaning your finances

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s spring cleaning time and that doesn’t just mean it’s time to clean your house!
A lot of things probably went to the back burner during the pandemic. This is why now is a great time to conduct a thorough review of your finances. We’re calling this a financial spring cleaning!
Kim Palmer a personal finance expert with NerdWallet put this list together. She says the first step is to update your budget. Our spending has changed. You might think you need a bigger emergency fund now. Go over it and then set new financial goals.
Palmer also says to take a peek at your insurance coverage and make sure it’s enough.
“Housing prices have gone up across the country and that means it could cost more to rebuild your home if you needed to in the event of something like a fire or a flood. So, you want to make sure you have enough insurance to cover that,” said Palmer.
It may be time to cut drop one of your subscription services! Look at how many you’ve signed up for.
And go over your credit cards and make sure you are using the right one for your spending. For instance, if you used to travel a lot and don’t anymore-- a travel reward card may no longer be for you.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.