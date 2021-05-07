Police name suspect in connection to shooting of Norton police chief

NORTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Norton Police Chief James Lane was shot Friday and is currently in “stable condition,’ according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp.
James Dyer Buckland, 36 of Pound, was named as a suspect in the case by Virginia State Police.
Buckland is charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Norton Police responded Friday at approximately 4:10 p.m. to the 600 block of Commonwealth Drive for a report of a shoplifter. As the chief pulled up to the parking lot, the man began firing into the chief’s vehicle, hitting him with gunfire.
The chief fired back, along with a Norton police officer who arrived at the scene. The suspect was hit and flown by State Police Med-Flight helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
The chief was also flown to Johnson City with serious injuries.
A gun belonging to the suspect was found at the scene.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office, along with Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Clemp, are looking into the case at the request of the Norton Police Department.
