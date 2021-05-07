No decision yet on Washington Football training camp location

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams on Friday announcing that traveling for training camp would be permitted with league approval. Clubs were limited to team facilities last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This begs the question- will the Washington Football Team return to Richmond?
A team spokesperson told NBC12 on Friday afternoon that no decision has been made on a location for this summer’s camp. As per the NFL memo, a team’s travel plan must be submitted to the league by June 11 for consideration.
2020 was supposed to be the final year of an agreement between the team and the city to hold training camp in Richmond. Washington head coach Ron Rivera was actually scheduled to visit the training center on March 12, but that trip was cancelled as the country began shutting down with the pandemic taking off. The squad would hold its camp in Ashburn, as per the league’s guidelines.
Washington began its training camp tenure in Richmond back in 2013.
This is a developing story and we will bring you updated information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.