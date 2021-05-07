Friday Forecast: Showers likely this afternoon through early evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - No signs of big heat any time soon, with showers likely today and then again on Monday.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, leading to scattered showers and a few storms, mainly in afternoon into the evening. Around 1/2″ rain expected. Highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low to mid 40s, high in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible late in the day, mainly north of RIC. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially morning and midday. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and cool. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
