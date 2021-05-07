Former Richmond Kickers’ head coach Bulow passes away following stroke

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Former Richmond Kickers’ player and head coach David Bulow passed away on Thursday morning, following a stroke he suffered on April 24. He was 41 years old.
A release sent out by the team said Bulow passed away peacefully with his wife by his bedside. The former player and coach had been in a coma since the stroke occurred.
“The Richmond Kickers family is heartbroken to learn of David’s passing,” said Kickers Chairman Rob Ukrop. “David’s impact on our club will not be forgotten, he served the community well as a player, as a coach of both our pro and youth teams, and more importantly as a friend to so many within the soccer landscape. Our hearts go out to Nellie and his children, Aaron, Cameron, and Lucy.”
Bulow played for the Kickers from 2006-2009 and 2011-2013, transitioning to assistant coach for the 2014 season. He would take the head job when Leigh Cowlishaw stepped aside in 2018 and returned to the head gig for the 2019 campaign.
He was also active within the Kickers’ youth programs, looking to help improve and inspire the next generation of soccer in the Richmond area.
The team says that memorial services are being planned and details will be released once those plans are finalized. The Kickers also plan to honor Bulow and his family during the course of the next several weeks.
Bulow is survived by his wife, Nellie, and their three children. For more information on how you can help, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.