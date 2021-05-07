Fans flock to sold-out Friday Cheers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the experience Richmonders have literally been waiting more than a year for - Friday Cheers is back. Friday’s storms couldn’t keep the live concert from making its triumphant return after a year-long hiatus.
“We’re ready for some live music,” Georgia Farmer said.
This is the first concert since the pandemic canceled the 2020 live shows.
As soon as the storms passed, the lines to get in started stretching. Neither restrictions nor the threat of bad weather could keep these concert die-hards away from this sold-out show.
“We’ve all been cooped up for the winter, and it’s just good to see people getting out and about but also taking precautions,” Tracy Epp said.
“Precaution” was the name of the game for Friday’s show. The audience was sectioned off into individual pods. Attendees were not allowed through the gate until every member of the pod was present.
The pod-style concert was a first for Mel Borja and Michael Beaudet
“We’re both fully vaccinated, so we’re super excited just to be doing things again and taking advantage of Richmond and all it has to offer,” Beaudet said.
The concert staff was also required to wear face masks at all times. Security teams also helped to enforce socials distancing rules. The safety measures gave the concert a different look and feel, but for many, it was worth it.
“We’re most excited to be outside and spend some time with some friends we don’t get to see very often,” Sam Anderson said. “Work is all virtual, so it’s really nice to get some human interaction and enjoy some live music.”
Masks were required for entry as well as anytime you step out of your pod, but once the music started a familiar sight returned. People started smiling, laughing and dancing together again after a year of sheltering in place.
“We gotta do what we gotta do to get this world back to what we had it before,” Tim Farmer said. “Maybe not exactly, but we’ll take the steps we need to do to be able to get out here and enjoy live music and be here with other groups”
