Chesterfield Schools names Teacher of the Year

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools has named its 2022 Teacher of the Year.
Clover Hill Elementary School’s Instructional Designer Raegen Dinelli received the award in a year where instructional technology has been essential to students.
Dinelli, a former fifth-grade teacher, has been at Clover Hill since 2006. She was also the school division’s 2022 Elementary School Teacher of the Year.
“All summer, I worked to create documents, start-ups, and how-to guides and videos for staff and also for students and their families,” the first-year instructional designer said. “I collaborated with my administration and other colleagues to come up with ways to make technology less intimidating (and dare I say, fun?) for all stakeholders. I was on a mission to make teachers love Canvas [the school division’s learning management system], so that they could pack a powerful punch with their lessons and keep their students engaged and invested in their education.”
Dinelli taught every staff member how to use Canvas and " helped create every staff member’s homepage for students, parents, and other stakeholders to access while everyone was a part of virtual learning.”
She also made numerous videos for staff to learn how to use the technologies needed in a virtual learning world.
“My philosophy of teaching has always been ‘whatever it takes,’” Dinelli said. “I’ve always believed that teachers and students could do anything, and this year we were really put to the test. Now I believe that teachers and students can do ‘virtually’ anything!”
