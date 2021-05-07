Chesterfield police cruiser involved in multi-vehicle crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County police car was involved in a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning.
Police say they received a call for a crash at Forest Hill Avenue and West Huguenot Road just before 8 a.m. While responding, an officer was involved in a different crash at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Courthouse Roads.
The officer was driving east on Midlothian Turnpike when he attempted to turn left on Huguenot Road. That’s when police say a driver heading west on Midlothian hit the side of the officer’s cruiser.
The impact from that crash caused a chain reaction and the officer’s vehicle hit two others that were stopped in the left-turn lanes.
The officer was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries; no one else was injured.
The intersection will be closed for several hours as police investigate the crash.
