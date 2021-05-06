Washington expects full house for NFL home games

FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, prior to Washington's kickoff against the Eagles on September 13, 2020. (Source: WWBT NBC12)
By Associated Press | May 6, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT - Updated May 6 at 4:35 PM

LOUDOUN Co., Va. (AP) - Washington is the latest NFL team to say it expects to have a full stadium for home games next season.

Maryland currently allows outdoor stadiums to operate at 50% capacity, though the team expects the pace of vaccinations increasing and virus cases decreasing to make for a full FedEx Field, which holds 82,000 fans.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the state is making steady progress on its health and economic recovery, and “working with the Washington Football Team to get fans safely back to FedExField is an important part of that process.”

The NFL schedule is set to be released Wednesday.

