Walk-up COVID-19 vaccination appointments offered at VUU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts will offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccination appointments at Virginia Union University.
The VUU clinics will administer the Pfizer vaccine on Fridays over the next few weeks.
Individuals are not required to pre-register or schedule an appointment ahead of time.
Anyone 16 years of age or older can get the vaccine. Minors will need to be with a guardian.
The events will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.
Here is the following schedule:
- 1st dose on May 7 | 2nd dose on May 28
- 1st dose on May 14 | 2nd dose on June 4
- 1st dose on May 28 | 2nd dose on June 11
“We are continuing to open up easier and more accessible vaccination opportunities in all of our communities,” explains Amy Popovich, Nurse Manager at RHHD. “We encourage anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccine to come out to an event!”
For more information on vaccination opportunities in the Richmond and Henrico area, click here or call
