Thursday Forecast: Sunny, cool, with low humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday will be a beautiful day ahead with cooler and drier weather.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. *Verified* Best weather day of the week with sunshine and low humidity! Lows in the mid-40s, high in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy skies with showers likely. Could be a few thunderstorms. Best rain chance during the day with drier conditions in the evening. Around 1/2″ rain expected. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, high in the upper 60s
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 70s. SLIGHT chance of a late-day shower, especially north and west of Richmond
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers likely, especially morning and midday. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs around 70
