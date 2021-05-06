Gov. Northam to lift capacity, social distancing measures next month if cases keep dropping

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam says if coronavirus cases continue to drop across the commonwealth, he will lift all capacity and social distancing measures on June 15. Northam says the state’s mask mandate would also be reevaluated at that time.
Gov. Northam says Virginia is also seeing fewer people having to be hospitalized, as well as a “dramatic” drop in COVID-19 deaths. He says roughly 46% of Virginians have had at least one vaccine dose and around 1-in-3 are fully vaccinated.
“The vaccines are working,” Northam said.
Northam says community vaccination centers have met their goals, and he urges everyone to get the vaccine. Though he did say he doesn’t anticipate mandating the vaccine at the state level.
Previously, Northam announced a number of pandemic restriction rollbacks set to begin May 15. Next week, some restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings are likely to be eased to increase to 100 people indoors and 250 outdoors. Businesses will be allowed to have 50% capacity indoors, and 50% outdoors with no cap.
This story will be updated with new information following the press conference.
