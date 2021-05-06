Celebrating mom with ‘an experience’ this Mother’s Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mother’s day gifts don’t have to come in a box. Sometimes the best ideas are an experience - especially after a year of doing a lot of “staying at home”.
This year, moms have managed a lot.
“Last year was a year of figuring it out, and I think we were all stressed and we wanted to keep everything as perfect as we could,” said Emmie Croxford, Owner of the Richmond Mom Collective. “One of the things that we’ve all really learned this year is that we don’t have to be perfect. We just have to be present. And that’s the most important thing. Is really spending time with your family in a great way that is meaningful. That’s going to be the best and it’s going to be so much better memories.”
Emmie Croxford runs a blog by moms, called Richmond Mom Collective. She thinks a picnic planned by the kids is a great way to celebrate meaningfully.
“Our park system in the Central Virginia area is fantastic,” said Croxford. “Even just state and national parks are just a small drive away. There are so many things you can do, like a picnic where you can just grab things out of your house. And you can do it so easily. Let your kids pick that stuff out and it’s safe, simple, easy.”
We also reached out to the “West End Mom”, Megan Ariail, who chronicles her family-friendly adventures on Instagram, and this blog. Find her here.
She suggested an adventure to Agecroft Hall, a mansion shipped across the ocean from England and reassembled! You can read more on her blog and visit in Windsor Farms.
She also suggests a trip to the local brewery, like Fine Creek in Powhatan or a nearby vineyard or museum.
There is also a menu for great places to order food for mom, so she doesn’t have to cook!
