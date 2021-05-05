Wednesday Forecast: Another strong storm chance before a gorgeous Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -After a sunny and warm day, One more round of storms is possible this afternoon before we cool down and dry out on Thursday.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy start with a few stray showers, then mostly sunny for much of the day. Scattered showers and storms possible late afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong to severe. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%) Best rain chance time in Richmond is 5-7pm.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Best weather day of the week with sunshine and low humidity! Lows in the mid-50s, high around 70.
FRIDAY: Showers likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, high around 70.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. A shower or storm possibly late in the day. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance 20%: )
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, showers likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A chance for rain late. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
