VSP: Driver returns gunfire after being shot at on I-95 in Chesterfield

By NBC12 Newsroom | May 5, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 4:51 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield.

Police were called on May 5 around 1:13 p.m. to a shooting on I-95, south of Route 620.

Troopers said a Jeep was heading north in the center lane when it was fired at by a gray Toyota SUV in the right lane.

The driver of the Jeep then fired back.

The Jeep pulled over right after the shooting while the Toyota did not.

A woman passenger in the Jeep was injured by broken glass and the driver was not injured.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call VSP at 804-609-5656 or email them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

