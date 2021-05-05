VSP: Driver returns gunfire after being shot at on I-95 in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield.
Police were called on May 5 around 1:13 p.m. to a shooting on I-95, south of Route 620.
Troopers said a Jeep was heading north in the center lane when it was fired at by a gray Toyota SUV in the right lane.
The driver of the Jeep then fired back.
The Jeep pulled over right after the shooting while the Toyota did not.
A woman passenger in the Jeep was injured by broken glass and the driver was not injured.
The investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call VSP at 804-609-5656 or email them at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.