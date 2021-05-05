Virginia police vehicle shot at with officer inside

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - Hampton police are searching for a suspect after a police vehicle was hit by gunfire while an officer was inside.
Just before 2 a.m. on May 5, officers were on patrol in the 700 block of Macon Road when someone in a passing vehicle shot at the police car.
“One marked police vehicle was struck twice by gunfire. The officers on scene initiated a vehicle pursuit, but the suspect(s) evaded officers,” a release said.
No officer was injured.
Officials said at this time, they believe the officers were targeted.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.
