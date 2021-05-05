Three chicks hatch overnight on ‘Richmond Falcon Cam’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Three fluffy chicks appeared on the Richmond Falcon Cam overnight.
The first look came around 6 a.m. Monday morning after the first two hatched. Based on the fluffy, dried appearance of their downs, officials estimate the chicks hatched sometime overnight.
Just after 6:30 a.m., a third chick was seen when the adult falcon stood to inspect it. Unlike the other two chicks, this one had lots of pink skin exposed. Soon after, once it dried out, it looked just like its fluffy siblings.
According to the Virginia Department of Wildfire Resources, newly hatched falcons weigh about 30 to 40 grams when they first hatch and are unable to fully maintain core body temperature for the first two weeks of life, which means “the male and female will continue to spend time on the nest “brooding” the chicks after they hatch and incubating the remaining egg.”
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.