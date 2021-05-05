Sherod to return to Richmond for additional basketball season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nick Sherod missed all of this past season with a knee injury. The St. Christopher’s grad has decided that’s not how he wants to go out.
Richmond basketball announced on Tuesday that Sherod will return for an additional season and suit up for the Spiders during the 2021-2022 campaign. He joins fellow seniors Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden and Nathan Cayo to take advantage of the NCAA’s option for an additional year of eligibility. The Spiders are now expected to return 15 of their 16 players from this past season’s roster.
In 2019-20, Sherod started all 31 games for the Spiders and averaged 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 43.8 percent from deep, good enough for tenth among Division I players. He will be one of four 1,000 point scorers on Richmond’s roster.
