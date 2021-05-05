Richmond schools to hold graduations at The Diamond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools will hold its Class of 2021 graduations at The Diamond baseball stadium, the district announced Wednesday.
Superintendent Jason Kamras announced the decision on social media:
The in-person graduation ceremonies will include COVID-19 precautions and guidelines.
Additional details regarding the 2021 graduation ceremony are slated to be released during the May 17 school board meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.
A full agenda can be found at this link.
The meeting will be livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page, and Spanish interpretation is available at this link.
Public comments can be sent to speakers@rvaschools.net by 1 p.m. on Monday.
