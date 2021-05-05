Richmond-area restaurant owners experience sticker shock on increasing cost of chicken

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, broiler (chickens raised for meat) head produced was down 4% in the first quarter of 2021 and pounds produced down 3%. Production fortunately began picking back up in the beginning of April and we’ve seen an increase in production over the past month. According to the same data, broilers produced the week ending April 10th were up 4% versus a year ago; the week ending April 17th up 9%; the week ending April 24th up 7%, and the week ending May 1st up 2%.