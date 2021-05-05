Poll: Virginia voters ideologically moderate, but support Democratic proposals

The Wason Center said the survey revealed more policy gaps between self-identified Republicans and ideological conservatives than between Democrats and ideological liberals, potentially reflecting turmoil in the Republican ranks. Independents tend to align with Democrats, including on their support for Medicare for all-that-want-it, a $15 minimum wage, a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, government investment in “green” jobs and a wealth tax. Independents align with Republicans on increased spending on border security.