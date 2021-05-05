Police make arrest in deadly Henrico motel shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police have made an arrest in a Henrico motel shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition on May 4.
Police were called to the Extended Stay in the 6800 block of Paragon Place shortly after 9 p.m.
A man and a woman were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The woman, who police identified as 33-year-old Ashley Tolliver, later died at the hospital due to her injuries.
Police do not yet know how the two victims know each other.
Henrico Police arrested Kevin Mitchell and transported him to Henrico County Jail West. There he was served warrants for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and second-degree murder.
Patty Dowdy has been staying at the Extended Stay for over six months.
She said she felt scared to hear about the double shooting at the motel.
“It made me feel real anxious not knowing what to expect,” Dowdy said. “My friend texted me and told me there were a lot of police officers around and wanted to know what’s going on. I said I didn’t see any police officers on my side because I live on the other side of the building. I didn’t hear anything.”
As police continue their search for the shooting suspect, Dowdy says she will be checking her door and locks.
“I don’t go out at night anyway,” she said. “I pretty much stay in my room and keep to myself.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
