Police make another arrest in shooting that killed mother, baby; 1 suspect still sought

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that left a mother and her baby dead, along with three others injured.
Richmond police, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Kavon Bynum, 18, in connection to the shooting at The Belt Atlantic apartments in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike on April 27.
Police said Kavon Bynum has a twin brother, Kevon Bynum, who is still being sought.
Kavon Bynum was arrested Tuesday night without incident and has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. The twin brother, Kevon Bynum, is wanted for conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the shooting.
Kevon Bynum is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to call 911.
Police have arrested Donald Hemmings, 22, Shyheem Martin, 23 and Shamondrick Perry, 19, in connection to the shooting. Hemmings, Martin and Perry have also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
The April 27 shooting left 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old baby, Neziah, dead. The other three victims - a 29-year-old, a 15-year-old, and an 11-year-old - were also injured in the shooting.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
