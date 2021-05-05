Parents uncertain about vaccinating young children

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While Pfizer expects the Food and Drug Administration to approve its vaccine for young people as soon as next week, the lack of research and answers has parents uncertain about what they’ll do.
“There are a lot of unknowns. I don’t know any more about the flu shot than I know about the COVID shot for myself,” said Chesterfield parent, Elizabeth Danowski.
On Tuesday, Pfizer announced that the FDA is expected to approve its vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds, with plans to study effects on kids ages 2 to 11.
“If a vaccine is made available to that age, you just have to trust in the science,” said Danowski. The mother of two adds that there was some hesitancy at first to get the vaccine between her and her husband.
If possible, she’s likely to get doses for the 5-year-old daughter, who will be entering Kindergarten in the Fall.
She does wonder how school districts will handle a possibly mixed student body of vaccinated and unvaccinated students.
“We’re all wondering if things are going to remain more normal like a school year or if it’s going to shift depending on who is and isn’t getting vaccinated,” Danowski added.
Derek Prout, another Chesterfield parent, says he’s definitely planning to get both of his kids back in the classroom in the fall.
“Giving a kid a shot is probably, honestly, a major concern because kids hate shots!” he said.
Prout says he feels more comfortable with vaccinating his kids, like his 5-year-old daughter Samantha, since most of the adverse vaccine cases involved adults.
“If the CDC said it was safe, and we talk to our family doctor, I would totally do it,” he added.
According to health experts, while COVID-10 poses a low risk to children, they can still transmit the virus.
