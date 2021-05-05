NWS confirms tornado hit York County, S.C. destroying farm, killing about 4,000 turkeys

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado hit York County, South Carolina on Monday, destroying a local farm and killing about 4,000 turkeys in the process.
The meteorologist from the National Weather Service confirms a tornado hit the Biggers family farm in the Clover area of York County.
“You see that picture and you can tell one hit,” the meteorologist says. NWS is now trying to find out what category and the path the storm traveled.
The National Weather Service surveyed the land Wednesday to determine if the tornado hit the turkey farm located on Highway 55 near Clover.
The Biggers family says they owned their turkey farm in York County for “forever.” Then, a massive storm rolled through the area Monday afternoon.
“About 12:40 the tornado alarm went off and I jumped up and went outside and I could hear the rain or hail in the trees making all kind of rackets,” Charles Biggers told WBTV.
Biggers says within 30 seconds the storm had come and gone.
“I was expecting to see tin gone off the roof and maybe some tin off the walls, but not the houses totally destroyed,” he said.
Several turkey barns were hit and two were destroyed.
“The cows didn’t get harmed,” he said. “But we lost a couple of thousand turkeys out of 24,000.”
Trees were also uprooted and debris was thrown all over the farm.
“Just gotta take it one day at a time,” he said. “We did the same thing in 2010.”
He says when the last storm hit, the homes they lived in were damaged.
Thankfully this time, the house he took shelter in went unscathed.
“It’s just the way it is,” he said. “Gotta move on and live to the next day. No one got hurt so that’s the main thing.”
Biggers says they do not have insurance on the turkey barns that are destroyed, but they are wanting to slow down their business anyways, so they’ll be consolidating instead of rebuilding.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.