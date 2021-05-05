News to Know for May 5: Deadly shooting suspect search; Virginia storms turn deadly; Walk-up vaccines in Richmond

News to Know for May 5: Deadly shooting suspect search; Virginia storms turn deadly; Walk-up vaccines in Richmond
By Kate Albright | May 5, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT - Updated May 5 at 7:40 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at the stories you need to know this Wednesday morning.

Another Round of Storms

After a sunny and warm day, one more round of storms is possible this afternoon before we cool down and dry out on Thursday.

Another strong storm chance before a gorgeous Thursday

The best rain chance time in Richmond is 5-7 p.m.

Storms Turn Deadly

Yesterday’s storms in southwest Virginia turned deadly.

Officials say a 34-year-old lawn care worker was loading equipment into a trailer when the tree fell on top of it in Amherst County. Another person was injured in Roanoke County after a tree fell onto a home.

Thousands there were left without power after the storms rolled through.

School Changes in Louisa

All in-person learning is canceled for today following yesterday’s storms.

The weather knocked out power and brought down trees in much of the county - although this morning only about 20 homes are without power, according to Dominion.

SOL testing for today has also been canceled for both in-person and virtual learning students and will be rescheduled.

Tornado Confirmed in Northumberland

Cleanup continues in Northumberland County after an EF-2 tornado tore through the area.

There was no tornado warning for the storm Monday afternoon, but on Tuesday the National Weather Service confirmed a twister touched down around Lewisetta Road and Chambers Lane.

Deadly Shooting Suspect Search

Police are actively searching for the man they say shot two people at a Henrico motel, killing one of them.

This all unfolded at the Extended Stay near West Broad Street and Glenside Drive last night. Police say a man and a woman were both shot. The woman later died at the hospital, the man still there this morning in critical condition.

Police are now searching for Kevin Mitchell pictured here:

Henrico Police are now searching for the suspect, Kevin K. Mitchell in the deadly shooting.
Henrico Police are now searching for the suspect, Kevin K. Mitchell in the deadly shooting. (Source: Henrico County Police Department)

If you see him, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000

No Appointment, No Problem

The Richmond City Health District (RCHD) is offering Johnson & Johnson shots to anyone 18 years and older during its weekly “Walk-up Wednesdays” vaccination event.

On Wednesday, the city will hold its first walk-up event at George Wythe High School on Richmond’s southside from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; no appointment is needed.

If you don’t want the J & J shot, can you set up an appointment with the health district, specifically for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, but be prepared to wait.

Find the latest news on the coronavirus here.

What About Kids?

Children as young as 12 could be approved for Pfizer’s vaccine as early as next week, and Virginia health officials have been working on a plan for weeks on how to get your kids the shot.

The Virginia Department of Health says kids will first be able to get a vaccine through health clinics and pharmacies. But VDH has also been coordinating with schools and pediatricians, for several weeks. And by summer, those locations will become options, as well.

VDH working with school division and pediatricians to get COVID-19 shots to children

Dr. Avula says school districts are already well experienced in doing on-site vaccines for flu and other required shots, each year.

Great News in Chesterfield

We have a great first alert traffic update for drivers in Chesterfield: construction is officially finished on the roundabout at Otterdale Road and Old Hundred Road.

The county says the new roundabout will help improve traffic flow and safety in the area.

Acts of Kindness

One local family is making sure their deserving caregiver knows how much she means to them.

Jamie, 30, has autism, and for his older sister Ann Flippin, the goal is to create the best life possible for her younger brother. But it’s been hard to find services that work for him. And that’s why they’re so grateful to have Rachel Matthews around.

She lives with and takes care of Jamie and his housemate, Trey, who’s also on the spectrum. Rewarding Rachel with the NBC12 Acts of kindness is a small way for Ann and her family to show their appreciation.

Final Thought

“Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass... It’s about learning to dance in the rain.” - Vivian Greene

Want this news in your email inbox every morning? Sign up here:

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.