News to Know for May 5: Deadly shooting suspect search; Virginia storms turn deadly; Walk-up vaccines in Richmond

After a sunny and warm day, one more round of storms is possible this afternoon before we cool down and dry out on Thursday.
The best rain chance time in Richmond is 5-7 p.m.
Officials say a 34-year-old lawn care worker was loading equipment into a trailer when the tree fell on top of it in Amherst County. Another person was injured in Roanoke County after a tree fell onto a home.
Thousands there were left without power after the storms rolled through.
The weather knocked out power and brought down trees in much of the county - although this morning only about 20 homes are without power, according to Dominion.
SOL testing for today has also been canceled for both in-person and virtual learning students and will be rescheduled.
There was no tornado warning for the storm Monday afternoon, but on Tuesday the National Weather Service confirmed a twister touched down around Lewisetta Road and Chambers Lane.
Police are actively searching for the man they say shot two people at a Henrico motel, killing one of them.
This all unfolded at the Extended Stay near West Broad Street and Glenside Drive last night. Police say a man and a woman were both shot. The woman later died at the hospital, the man still there this morning in critical condition.
Police are now searching for Kevin Mitchell pictured here:
If you see him, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000
The Richmond City Health District (RCHD) is offering Johnson & Johnson shots to anyone 18 years and older during its weekly “Walk-up Wednesdays” vaccination event.
On Wednesday, the city will hold its first walk-up event at George Wythe High School on Richmond’s southside from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; no appointment is needed.
If you don’t want the J & J shot, can you set up an appointment with the health district, specifically for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, but be prepared to wait.
Children as young as 12 could be approved for Pfizer’s vaccine as early as next week, and Virginia health officials have been working on a plan for weeks on how to get your kids the shot.
The Virginia Department of Health says kids will first be able to get a vaccine through health clinics and pharmacies. But VDH has also been coordinating with schools and pediatricians, for several weeks. And by summer, those locations will become options, as well.
Dr. Avula says school districts are already well experienced in doing on-site vaccines for flu and other required shots, each year.
We have a great first alert traffic update for drivers in Chesterfield: construction is officially finished on the roundabout at Otterdale Road and Old Hundred Road.
The county says the new roundabout will help improve traffic flow and safety in the area.
One local family is making sure their deserving caregiver knows how much she means to them.
Jamie, 30, has autism, and for his older sister Ann Flippin, the goal is to create the best life possible for her younger brother. But it’s been hard to find services that work for him. And that’s why they’re so grateful to have Rachel Matthews around.
She lives with and takes care of Jamie and his housemate, Trey, who’s also on the spectrum. Rewarding Rachel with the NBC12 Acts of kindness is a small way for Ann and her family to show their appreciation.
