Mother’s Day ideas for last-minute shoppers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mother’s Day is this weekend.
RetailMeNot found that shoppers plan to spend $120 on Mother’s Day gifts - which is up about $23 from 2020.
And it’s no surprise flowers are likely to be the top gift, but what is interesting is the survey found a 70% percent increase in the number of moms actually just wanting flowers this year.
40% are hoping for a nice dinner! You could plan a family meal on the patio of a restaurant. You could cook a family meal at home or even do take-out.
Make sure you grab a card during your next grocery run and get it in the mail early.
Some other ideas: how about the kids doing a spa day for mommy? They can paint her nails, deep condition her hair and give a neck message.
Stocking up on bath essentials is a fun idea. As is some new pjs or lounge-around-the-house wear.
Check for deals with your local florist. Look online and price compare flowers. It’s a tried and true mommy gift.
