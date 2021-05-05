Henrico County to hold series of walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County is scheduled to hold a series of walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in May.
The clinics will be held at the Richmond Raceway and will all offer the Pfizer vaccine.
Here is the schedule for the clinics.
- Tuesday and Wednesday, May 11 and 12
- Wednesday and Thursday, May 19 and 20
- Wednesday and Thursday, May 26 and 27
The clinics will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are open to Henrico and Richmond residents 16 years of age or older who are eligible and was the vaccine. Those with appointments will also get the vaccine.
Officials said those going on May 11 or 12 will be vaccinated in the Old Dominion Building and should enter the raceway complex at Gate 4, 900 E. Laburnum Ave.
For all other dates, people will be vaccinated in the raceway infield and should enter at Gate 7 from Carolina Avenue.
The final day for the mass vaccination clinic at the raceway will be on May 28.
“Henrico County is doing all it can to break down barriers and make the vaccine accessible to everyone,” Baynard said. “We want to make one more push to reach as many people as possible with the effort at Richmond Raceway. These walk-up, no-appointment events are designed to make it easier for anyone who wants to get vaccinated.”
Henrico has administered more than 150,000 doses at the raceway since January. More than 48 percent of Henrico’s residents have received at least one does and 35 percent are fully vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.