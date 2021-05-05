Dunkin’ offering healthcare workers free coffee on National Nurses Day

(WWBT) - Dunkin’ is celebrating healthcare heroes across the country by giving them a free coffee on National Nurses Day.
On Thursday, May 6, participating restaurants will give healthcare workers a free medium hot or iced coffee with no purchase necessary.
“As healthcare heroes across the country continue to manage the COVID-19 crisis, here at Dunkin’, we are proud to support those on the frontlines,” Dunkin’ said in a release.
Healthcare workers will need to show their ID and visit a participating location to get the free coffee while supplies last.
