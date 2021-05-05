Dunkin’ offering healthcare workers free coffee on National Nurses Day

By NBC12 Newsroom | May 5, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 10:18 PM

(WWBT) - Dunkin’ is celebrating healthcare heroes across the country by giving them a free coffee on National Nurses Day.

On Thursday, May 6, participating restaurants will give healthcare workers a free medium hot or iced coffee with no purchase necessary.

“As healthcare heroes across the country continue to manage the COVID-19 crisis, here at Dunkin’, we are proud to support those on the frontlines,” Dunkin’ said in a release.

Healthcare workers will need to show their ID and visit a participating location to get the free coffee while supplies last.

