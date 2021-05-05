Driver killed in Carytown crash after striking pole

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police said a driver was killed after he struck a pole Tuesday night in Richmond’s Carytown neighborhood.
Police said Nicholas Anthony Smith, 23, was heading south in the 100 block of South Arthur Ashe Boulevard when he lost control of his vehicle around 9:16 p.m.
The vehicle went off the road to the left and hit a pole near the intersection of West Cary Street.
“Witnesses stated that he swerved to avoid striking two pedestrians that were crossing Arthur Ashe Boulevard from east to west at that location,” police said.
Smith was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Police said speed was a factor in the crash.
Officers continue to investigate.
Anyone with more information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator W. Kress at 804-646-0280 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.