Commonwealth’s Attorney reviewing incident on GRTC bus involving man, 2 RPD officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said it is reviewing the incident on a GRTC bus involving a passenger and two Richmond police officers.
Police said they were called shortly after midnight on Saturday, May 1 to the 400 block of North 9th Street for the report of a disorderly man on a GRTC bus.
“Two RPD officers arrived and spoke to the bus driver who reported a male had an open container of alcohol on the bus, was being disorderly and had refused to leave the bus,” police said.
Officers got on the bus and spoke with 21-year-old Christopher Rhames.
Police said Rhames has outstanding warrants from three jurisdictions, including Richmond. Officers then tried taking him into custody.
RPD said while officers tried to take Rhames into custody, he assaulted one of them.
He was taken into custody and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and open container.
There is a video on social media that has some claiming officers involved used excessive force. On Wednesday, RPD would not comment directly on that claim other than to say all use of force incidents are reviewed by the department.
On Thursday, the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said it was aware of the incident and is “reviewing all of the evidence currently received from the Police Department and will conduct a thorough review of the facts surrounding this incident.”
The office said the results of the review will be released to the public when it has been completed.
The Richmond Branch of the NAACP also said it is aware of the incident and is looking into the situation.
