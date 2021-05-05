Authorities investigating death of man in police custody

By Associated Press | May 5, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 9:59 PM

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) - Virginia authorities are investigating the death of a man in police custody.

Prince William County police say officers were called to a location in Gainesville about 7 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a fight.

Officers encountered 39-year-old Robert Leroy Reid of Manassas, who was suspected of assaulting a woman and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Officers found a vial suspected of containing PCP while they were arresting Reid and called emergency medical personnel after he began showing signs of a seizure.

Reid refused transport to a hospital but became unresponsive while being booked.

