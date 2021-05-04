Woman killed after vehicle runs off road, overturns

DINWIDDIE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Troopers said a woman was killed after her vehicle went off the road and overturned.
Virginia State Police were called on April 30 at 5:39 p.m. to the 26000 block of Troublefield Road in Dinwiddie County.
Police said a 2006 Nissan Sentra was heading east when it ran off the road to the left, came back on, then when off the road to the left again and overturned.
The driver, Petrina J. Ayala, 44, of Prince George, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
The investigation continues.
