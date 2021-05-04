What you need to know ahead of the Richmond Flying Squirrels opener

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ opening night against the Hartford Yard Goats.
The Diamond will finally be welcoming fans back, but this time, it’ll be at 30 percent capacity in accordance with Virginia’s current COVID-19 guidelines.
Everyone inside the stadium must wear a mask unless you are eating and maintaining six feet of social distancing whenever possible.
Zip ties will be on some of the chairs and sanitization centers throughout the stadium.
Todd ‘Parney’ Parnell gave us a tour to see some of the changes for ourselves during opening night.
“Not as many food stands in the main concourse because of space needed for social distancing,” Parnell said. “Our main concession stands are open with everything you need, so have no fear, the beer is here”
Tickets are sold out for tonight’s game.
Gates open at 5 p.m. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
