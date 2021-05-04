Virginia Safari Park announces birth of two baby rhinos

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Safari Park announced the arrival of two baby rhinos.
The park says, experienced mothers Samira and Kya each gave birth at the end of 2020 to a new rhino calf - a boy and a girl.
There have been a total of six Southern White Rhinos born at Virginia Safari Park.
“Samira and Kya were imported from South Africa in 2012 with two other White Rhinos to protect them from rampant poaching. To date, this group of imported rhinos has produced eight healthy calves,” the park said.
Virginia Safari Park is now offering daily rhino encounters with part of each tour benefitting rhino conservation efforts in the wild.
“In the wild, it is estimated that one rhino is killed every ten hours for its horn. Rhino gestation is 16 months, resulting in a slow increase in population numbers toward recovery. Therefore, each calf born is a reason to celebrate! The Virginia Safari Park is dedicated to saving the future of wild rhinos and donated more than $12,000 in the past three years to the International Rhino Foundation,” the park said.
