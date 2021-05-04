Tuesday Forecast: Record heat potential with strong storms possible 4-8pm

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and HOT. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the risk of a line of severe storms late in the day. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 90s. Record high for May 4 is 92, set in 1965. After a dry, hot day, there’s a rising chance of strong to severe line of storms 4 to 8pm. Could bring downpours, wind, lightning. (Rain Chance 50%)