Tuesday Forecast: Record heat potential with strong storms possible 4-8pm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Record heat is possible today, which could lead to more strong storms Tuesday evening.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and HOT. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the risk of a line of severe storms late in the day. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 90s. Record high for May 4 is 92, set in 1965. After a dry, hot day, there’s a rising chance of strong to severe line of storms 4 to 8pm. Could bring downpours, wind, lightning. (Rain Chance 50%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Best weather day of the week with sunshine and low humidity! Lows in the mid 50s, high around 70.
FRIDAY: Showers likely. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, high around 70.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s. A SLIGHT shower chance (20%)
Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A SLIGHT shower chance (20%)
