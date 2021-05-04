Study underway to test effectiveness of adjusted Pfizer vaccine doses in children below 12

“Everybody is like how can we go back to feeling safe in school, feeling safe in public... that’s been the biggest motivating factor I’ve seen with children involved with the Pfizer vaccine study at our site here in Richmond,” Hartman said. “Pfizer wants to make this study look like America; they’re looking for diversity in age groups, diversity in genders as well as ethnicity because they want this data to show safety and efficacy in all groups.”