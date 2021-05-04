Soccer field named in memory of Lucia Bremer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The soccer field at Quiocassin Middle School was renamed The Lucia Bremer Memorial Field in memory of one of its players who was killed.
Lucia Bremer, 13, was shot in the Forest Gayton West neighborhood near Mills Godwin High School in March; she later died at a hospital.
The field is where Bremer spent many hours playing soccer, turned into a place of healing for those that knew her.
Players also took a knee at the start of yesterday’s game, as Lucia’s teammates passed the ball to a green ribbon painted on the field in her honor.
