Soccer field named in honor of Lucia Bremer

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The soccer field at Qiocassin Middle School was renamed The Lucia Bremer Memorial Field. Lucia Bremer was a 13-year-old who was gunned down outside of Mills Godwin High School last month.
The field is where Bremer spent many hours playing soccer, turned into a place of healing for those that knew her.
Players also took a knee at the start of yesterday’s game, as Lucia’s teammates passed the ball to a green ribbon painted on the field in her honor.
